Ada Traditional Council Rules Ackwerhs As Kingmakers Of Hwakpo

A three-member committee of the judicial council of the Ada Traditional Area has ruled that the direct descendants of Naana Adikuor Puplampu of the Ackwerh family of Hwakpo are the rightful and accredited kingmakers of Hwakpo.

The ruling, thus, sets the record straight that a declaration that Nene Agbasi Dzikunu Ackwerh III, having been elected and installed by the kingmakers of the Ackwerh family of Hwakpo and the said Nene Agbasi Dzikunu, having been introduced to the Ada Traditional Council, is the only legitimate chief of Hwakpo.

The case was filed at the Traditional Council by Nomo Ernest Samuel Ackwerh (Head of Ackwerh Family, Hwakpo), Nene Agbasi Dzikunu Ackwerh III, Nathan Nomotey Ackwerh (elder of Hwakpo stool), Madam Beatrice Bierta Ackwerh (elder)-(PETITIONERS) against Dr. David Buernor Puplampu (Head of Puplampu Family), Isaac Buertey Puplampu, A.K.A. Hakpo Adi Buertey Puplampu), Nomo Ernest Narh Puplampu (Elder, Kotobabi) –(RESPONDENTS).

The Petitioners in the case were seeking a declaration that direct descendant of Naana Adikuor the Ackwerh family of Hwakpo are the rightful and accredited king makers of Hwakpo and the only family that has the mandate to select, elect and install a chief from the family, a declaration that Nene Agbasii Dzikunu Ackwerh III 2nd Plaintiff having been elected and installed by the Kingmakers of the Ackwerh family of Hwakpo and the said Nene Agbasi Dzikunu having been introduced to the Ada Traditional Council is the only Legitimate Chief of Hwakpo.

They also sought the Council to declare that the alleged installation of one Isaac Buertey Puplampu 2nd Respondent as a parallel chief of Hwakpo a nullity, uncustomary and of no effect and a Perpetual Injunction restraining the 2nd Respondent, his agents, assigns etc. from parading and holding the 2nd Respondent as the Chief of Hwakpo.

“Perpetual Injunction restraining 1st and 3rd Respondent from holding themselves as stool elders and Kingmakers of Hwakpo and selecting, electing and installing the 2nd Respondent or any other person as chief of Hwakpo.”

The ruling by the three-member committee of the judicial council of the Ada Traditional Area, chaired by Nene Agudey Obichere III, who is also the Mankralo of the Ada Traditional Area, said there is no parallel chief at Hwakpo as claimed by the Puplampus, the respondents.

By that, the alleged installation of one Isaac Buertey Puplampu as a parallel chief of Hwakpo is a nullity, uncustomary and of no effect.

According to the Traditional Council, the inconsistencies in the narrations of the Puplampus, the respondents, and a suit their first respondent tendered as evidence from the Ashaiman Circuit Court further exposed the inconsistency in their claims.

The ruling, thereby, retires a 2021 case before the Traditional Council filed by the Ackwerhs on who the real kingmakers of Hwakpo are.

Press Briefing

Meanwhile, Ernest Samuel Ackwerh, the Head of the family of the plaintiffs, at a brief media engagement at the Traditional Council after the ruling, said: “By this victory, we are drawing the attention of the Puplampus of Hwakpo, who don’t know the roots of their name, to the fact that they have no relationship with us. They know for a fact that they have no houses in Hwakpo; have no children or relatives in Hwakpo and have never lived in Hwakpo. We entreat them to join hands with the Ackwerhs to live peacefully to build the Hwakpo community as we have been doing before the imposters came in.”

“To the self-styled chief, Isaac Buertey Puplampu, we wish to remind him that the die is cast and the appropriate authority has for the second time decided who the legitimate chief of Hwakpo is. We will not tolerate any parallel chief in Hwakpo. If he dares, we will deal with him by the laws of the land. We appeal to the press—both electronic and print—to cooperate with us to bring about peace, tranquillity and progress to the Hwakpo community. We thank the Chairman and members of the Judicial Committee for their painstaking effort to unravel the truth, the Registrar of the Ada Traditional Council and his staff, the Paramount Chief of Ada and his Secretariat and all who in diverse ways contributed to bringing this case to finality.”

The two other members of the three-member Judicial Committee of the Ada Traditional Council were Nene Glorgo Dadebom Anim V and Nene Kpevu Blempong IV.