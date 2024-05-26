Ada West DCE Distributes Books to Local Schools

Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, the Ada West District Chief Executive, has distributed some exercise books, graph and scannable sheets to students within the Afiadenyigba circuit to help them in their learning.

The items were made up of 4,320 D1 Maths and A1 writing books, 8,800 of D2 and A2 writing books, 7,000 drawing sheets, 3,500 graph sheets and 54,000 scannable sheets.

The beneficiary schools included Afiadenyigba Basic School, Caesarkope Presby A, Caesarkope D/A JHS, Englisi-Kenya, Madavunu, Mangoase and Tehey Basic Schools.

Mr Kpankpah said the books donation which was done on behalf of the government was part of the commitment to promote quality education, and ensure that every child has the needed tools to succeed in their schooling.

He stated that he believes every child, irrespective of their background has the right to obtain quality education, therefore, no child must be left behind in their quest to climb the academic ladder to be transformed into responsible citizens for Ghana and the world at large.

Dr Stephen Arthur, the Ada West District Education Director, urged the pupils to study hard, indicating that the books would help them in studying the new curriculum.

He said that education would help them to shape their future and play important roles in society such as being a president, a minister, a journalist or any other career.

Mr. Richard Amesimeku, the headmaster of Afiadenyigba Basic School, who received the books on behalf of the pupils, expressed his gratitude to the government for the support.