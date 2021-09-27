Ada West decongestion exercise in Photos

The Ada West District Assembly has embarked on a decongestion exercise in Sege to promote free-flow of vehicular and human movement in the district.

The exercise, which concentrated on the demolishing of structures erected along and close to the streets, on pedestrian walk ways, pavements, and other unauthorized places, was undertaken with a human face.

Unauthorized billboards, signage, wooden structures, and shops creating traffic congestion were removed while trading activities on pavements were also halted.