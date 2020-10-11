The Ada West District Assembly has finally confirmed Mr. Philip Tettey Sai as presiding member after voting for the 8th time on Monday.

“I will unite the Assembly members and speed up our meetings in order to meet activities scheduled to boost the income generation for this year as an assembly,” he told the media.

The Assembly members after voting for six times in January, February and March failed to elect a presiding member.

Several deliberations were made by the District Chief Executive Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, the Ada Paramouncy and later by the council of State Member for the Greater Accra Region Dr. Nii Koteye Djani before a consensus could be reached.

Just before the election, the Council of State Member revealed that he had meetings with the assembly members at his premises on Thursday 1st October 2020 which he entreated them to select one of their own to be confirmed as the presiding member.

The selected member, Mr. Philip Tettey Sai was turned down in the first election but was later confirmed after a lengthy caucus meeting.

He had 17 (YES) votes representing 77% and 5 (NO) votes against representing 23%.

The DCE Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi expressed gratitude and appealed to the assembly members to bury their differences to speed up the development of the District.

The MP, Mr. Christian Corletey Otuteye who was also present promised to support the assembly members to achieve the vision of the assembly.

The Council of State Member, Dr. Nii Koteye Djani entreated the assembly members to put the development of the district first and not political party affiliations.