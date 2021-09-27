Ada West embarks on decongestion exercise

The Ada West District Assembly has embarked on a decongestion exercise in Sege to promote free-flow of vehicular and human movement in the district.

The exercise, which concentrated on the demolishing of structures erected along and close to the streets, on pedestrian walk ways, pavements, and other unauthorized places, was undertaken with a human face.

Unauthorized billboards, signage, wooden structures, and shops creating traffic congestion were removed while trading activities on pavements were also halted.

Mr Aaron Otoo, Coordinating Director of the Assembly in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Sege during the exercise at the weekend said, the event was part of pushing the agenda of the Greater Accra Regional Ministers “Let’s make Accra work”.

He said the exercise was geared towards sanitizing clustered outdoor advertising issues in the district as well as regulating the erection of signage and other illegal structure.

Mr Otoo added that the Assembly was taking steps to move all shops by the road sides to the new Sege market, which would be opened soon.

He, however, said, all the illegal structures removed during the decongestion exercise had been kept at the assembly for the owners to produce permits before having it back adding that, the owners were given a period of time to remove their structures, which they did not.

“We gave them prior notice to move the illegal structures twice. The recent letter we gave them had the deadline to be September 13, but as at the day of the deadline, none of the structures had been removed,” he said.

He said it was rather unfortunate that the people who were sacked were coming back and called on the public to help support the agenda of the Regional Ministers.