Ada Youth Demand Accountability For Ada Asafotufiami Festival Cash

Demanding Accountability For Ada Asafotufiami Festival

For too long, the echoes of celebration have faded into a deafening silence when it comes to accountability within our cherished Asafotufiami festival.

The funds entrusted to the Asafotufiami planning committee, generously contributed by partners, sponsors, and well-wishers, seem to have vanished into obscurity.

In the wake of vibrant August festivities, December arrives shrouded in shadows of unanswered questions.

Where have these funds flowed? Why does our community lack a single tangible project from the wealth designated to honor our heritage?

The youth of Ada refuse to remain silent witnesses to this apparent disregard for accountability.

Our alliance with values and integrity demands transparency.

The absence of clarity in financial matters chips away at the trust so vital to our community’s fabric.

Our demands are clear: an immediate, comprehensive breakdown of the financial transactions relating to the Asafotufiami festival, specifically for the years 2022 and 2023. Every cent must be accounted for, especially under the chairmanship of Nene Agudey Obichere III, a retired auditor whose background amplifies our expectation of thoroughness.

We seek explanations for the lack of visible developments stemming from these considerable funds. Our unity on this matter is unshakable, and we will not falter until truth and justice prevail.

Should our call for transparency continue to be met with silence, our silence will transform into resounding action. Our community will no longer echo solely with celebration but also with the unwavering steps of a people striving for truth.

The time for opacity and secrecy has passed.

The Ada Traditional Council and Asafotufiami Planning Committee must heed this call for accountability. The youth of Ada stand firm, and unwavering in our pursuit of transparency and fairness. Let the beats of our drums resonate not just for celebration, but for the clarity and accountability we deserve.

By: The Concerned Youth of Ada