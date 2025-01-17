Ada Youth Lash Out At Chiefs, Justify Raid On Electrochem Offices

The youth and professionals of Ada have unleashed a wave of criticism against certain members of the Ada Traditional Council, accusing them of betrayal and complicity in the struggles facing communities along the Songor Lagoon.

According to the youth, the chiefs have turned their backs on their people in favor of aligning with Electrochem Ghana Limited, a salt mining company they accuse of destroying livelihoods and disregarding the rights of the local communities.

Speaking to the media, Hon. Ebenezer Adjaottor, the Youth Leader, he vehemently justified a recent raid on the offices of Electrochem Ghana Limited, rejecting claims of vandalism. They clarified that their actions were solely aimed at retrieving personal items, such as tools and materials, which they allege were confiscated and hidden in the company’s warehouse by its officials.

“The accusations against us are false and only reveal the selfishness of these chiefs, who have clearly been induced by the company,” a spokesperson for the youth stated. “We didn’t destroy their property. We simply retrieved what belongs to us, which they seized unlawfully,” Hon. Ebenezer Adjaottor said.

The youth expressed outrage at the chiefs’ decision to side with Electrochem Ghana in what they describe as a calculated move to undermine their own people. They believe the chiefs have prioritized their personal interests over their responsibility to protect the communities affected by the company’s operations.

Hon. Ebenezer Adjaottor: “These chiefs are supposed to defend us, but instead, they’re supporting a company that’s displacing our people, taking over our salt pans, and using brute force to silence us,” a youth leader lamented. “Their actions are disgraceful and expose their greed. How can they claim to be our leaders when they’ve turned against us?”

The youth allege that Electrochem Ghana has overstepped its legal concession, taking control of community salt pans and deploying security forces to intimidate locals. They claim the company’s actions have not only disrupted livelihoods but also led to violent clashes that have claimed lives.

“We expected our chiefs to fight for us, to speak up against these atrocities, but instead, they are complicit. If they continue down this path, they’ll face our wrath. We will not sit by while our heritage is destroyed and our people are left to suffer,” the spokesperson warned.

The youth have called on the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, to investigate the operations of Electrochem Ghana Limited and the alleged collusion of the chiefs. They are demanding swift action to address the encroachment on community salt mines and the alleged abuses by the company.

“We’re asking the new government to prioritize the welfare of our communities. This is not just about salt; it’s about our survival. Our livelihoods are being destroyed, and we need help now,” they appealed.

The Songor Lagoon has been a source of tension since Electrochem Ghana Limited began salt mining operations in the area. The company’s activities have been met with resistance from locals, who accuse it of seizing lands and salt pans that have historically belonged to various communities.

Electrochem Ghana has denied these accusations, insisting that its operations are lawful and beneficial to the region. Following the recent raid on its offices, the company condemned the incident, alleging that armed individuals, reportedly aligned with the NDC, caused extensive damage, stole office supplies, and looted salt products.

Traditional leaders, including members of the Ada Traditional Council, have defended their alignment with the company, arguing that it brings economic development and employment opportunities to the area. However, this stance has only deepened the divide between the chiefs and their people, with accusations of betrayal and corruption dominating public discourse.

The youth’s actions and their strong words against their chiefs underscore the growing frustration in the Ada community. As tensions mount, the Songor Lagoon conflict has become a flashpoint, with calls for justice and accountability echoing louder than ever.