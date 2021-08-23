Ada youth rally support for McDan’s EGL

Mr Moses Abayateye, Chairman, Ada Youth Forum for Development, a youth advocacy group, at the weekend, called on residents of Ada to support Electrochem Ghana Limited in the development of the Lagoon to create jobs.

He congratulated the traditional leaders for the bold decision to give the Songor Lagoon to an investor to develop.

Mr Abayateye told the Ghana News Agency at Sege that the current state of the lagoon, which is the main source of livelihood for the people of Ada, was bad.

“We had all our hopes in this Songor lagoon as the only source of livelihood but bad salt winning practices by our own people have rendered the Lagoon very muddy instead,” he said.

He said: “We have been calling on our Paramount Chief to bring in investors to develop the Lagoon for us and so if fortunately, they recommended and government leased it to Electrochem Ghana Limited, why should people rise against it without any cause.”

Mr Ernest Kugblenu, convenor of the youth group, told the GNA that over 1,000 youths had already been employed directly and indirectly by the company.

He said the least paid person receives GHC1,800.00 so the people of Ada must realize the need to support the project to prevent the youth from travelling for greener pastures in the cities.

“The company that has started work on the Lagoon for only four months now has built toilet facilities in some communities and in others provided potable water,” he said.

Other accomplishments include fixing the Kasseh market road which links the community to the main Tema–Aflao road and the start of construction of an AstroTurf pitch for sporting activities.

“Though the state of the lagoon is bad, Electrochem Ghana Limited is doing all these for us so why are people fighting over it,” he asked.

Mr Isaac Otubuah Jubal, a musician, called on indigenes of Ada to back the company, saying, “we cannot boast of any developmental project here in Ada”.

“Let us rally our support behind Mr Mckorley and his company so that at least we can have a factory or a Technical University here so that there would be a turnaround for our people,” he said.