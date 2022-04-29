Adaklu Constituency NPP Election: Thirty People Filed To Contest

Thirty people have filed to contest for the various positions in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) elections at the Adaklu constituency.

Six people, including the incumbent, Mr Gbeku Emmanuel Awude are contesting for the chairmanship position.

The others are Mr Mawunyo Charles Aklaku, Mr Justice Jowawa Aklamanu, Mr Tozher Kafui Benson, Mr Nicholas Kudzo Amafu Lalaa and Mr Stephen Akwasi Obimpeh.

Those contesting for the first Vice chairmanship position are Mr Dorsor Moses Kwamla, Mr. Seth Shapah and Rev. Jerry Hanson Wedanu.

Mr Amegboe George, Mr Tampo Yaw Godfred and Mr Atakuma Gabriel Komla are vying for the second vice chairmanship position.

Mr Charles Kuddy, Mr Semekor Happy Yao, Mr Darkey Frank Addison and Mr Zuh Walter Wogbemase are contesting for the position of a secretary.

The Assistant Secretary position is being contested by Mr Gamakuno Christian and Mr Evans Kwesi Komasi.

Two people, Mr. Ankrah Winfred and Mr Barasu Emmanuel Kay, are candidates for the Treasurer position.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Zuh, Mr Carlos Elikplim Atidoh and Mr Ganyo Mamah Bismarck will slug it out for the organiser position.

The candidates for the Women organiser position are Ms Agbele Comfort, Ms Anyadi Pearl Sedinam and Ms Ametefe Cate Sedinam, the incumbent.

Those contesting for the Youth organiser position are Mr. Setsoafia Raymond, Mr Akorli Evans and Mr Klutse Godwin.

Alhaji Abdulai Tijani is standing unopposed as the Nasara Coordinator.

According to a Notice of Election sighted by the Ghana News Agency, the election will come on at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church chapel, Adaklu Waya on May 2, 2022.