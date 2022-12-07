Adaklu DCE urges community members to help government fix the economy

Ms Juliana Kpedekpo, Adaklu District Chief Executive, has asked the people to be patient with the government as it tries hard to bring the economy back on track.

She said as it was in 2017-2018 period, when strategies resulted in removing the economy from the apron strings of the International Monetary Fund, “I’m optimistic it will be the case this time around too.

“I appeal to the Ghanaian people to exercise maximum restraint as stakeholders fix the challenge.”

Ms Kpedekpo made the appeal during the Adaklu district’s 38th national farmers day celebration at Adaklu Abuadi, which was on the theme, “accelerating agriculture development through value addition.”

She said the government was also doing everything in its power to assist farmers to improve upon their yields, noting that “agriculture is the backbone of the economy.”

Mr Azuma Bonsu, 37 years from Alawukorfe in the Hehekpoe Electoral Area who has 65 acres of cassava, 47 acres of corn, three acres of pepper, four acres of cocoyam, seven acres of watermelon, seven acres of oil palm, one acre each of ground UT and okro, 12 cows, 20 pigs and 123 local fowls was adjudged the overall district farmer.

For his award, he was given a tricycle, wellington boots, a single barrel seeder, knapsack spraying machines and weedicides among others.