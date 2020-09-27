The Adaklu District Assembly has presented a brand new motorbike and two counter chairs to the Ahunda Police Station to enhance policing in the District.

Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, Adaklu District Chief Executive who presented the items, commended security officers in the District for breaking their backs to protect life and property and urged them to keep up the good work.

He urged them to remain professional, especially as the country prepared for the December polls and asked them to put the items to good use.

The DCE said efforts were underway to get vehicles for security agencies in the District and called for the support of all in maintaining law and order for peace and rapid growth.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Alex A. Yeboah, the Ho Municipal Police Commander, received the items on behalf of the Station and expressed gratitude to the Assembly.

“The motorbike in particular came at the time it is needed as the Police in the area are closely monitoring the grounds in preparation for a peaceful general election in December, 2020”, he said.

The Adaklu-Ahunda Police Station became operational in February, 2020, after the District Chief Executive handed over a newly constructed Police Station to the Service.