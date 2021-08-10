Adaklu Education and health infrastructural deficits to be eradicated – MP

Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) of Adaklu, on Monday hinted that the infrastructural deficit of the Adaklu District especially in the areas of education and health would soon be a thing of the past.

He said the District which hitherto had four health facilities, currently had 16 and also all communities had decent classroom blocks and full complement of health workers and teachers.

Mr. Agbodza gave the hint when he inspected some ongoing projects he was funding with his share of the MP Common Fund and others in the Constituency.

They include the extension works of the Community Health Planning Service (CHPS) Compound and a two-unit nurses quarters at Adaklu Kordiabe being undertaken by Christwed Limited, estimated at GHC395,000 and a two-unit nurses quarters at Adaklu Hlihave being undertaken by Winnermerf Ghana Limited, at a cost of GHC210,000.

The others are a CHPS Compound at Adaklu Dave being constructed by Papatsitsia Enterprise at a cost of GHC260,000 and the 17-kilometre Adaklu Helekpe-Dzakpo-Have road being funded with the Road Fund at an estimated cost of GHC16million.

The rest are a state-of-the-art eight-unit classroom block for Adaklu Senior High School (SHS) and the National Democratic Congress Constituency office both at Adaklu Waya.

Both projects, which are estimated to cost GHC1.3 million and GHC 400,000, respectively, are being funded by Mr. Agbodza with his private resources.

Mr. Agbodzah said the classroom block when completed would be fitted with projectors and other gadgets to facilitate and improve teaching and learning in the school.

“It will be my legacy,” he said.

He said he was working hard to banish ignorance from the area adding, “Adaklu will continue to produce people with high skills and competence to compete with others elsewhere.”

The MP praised Pencils of Promise (PoP) for providing 27 classroom blocks for communities in the District.

He said he used 20 percent of his Common Fund to provide sand and stones for the PoP projects, while the communities provided communal labour.

Mr. Agbodzah bemoaned the warped thinking of the current government when it put up dormitories at Gbekor Senior High School at Adaklu Abuadi/Tsriefe which was a day school, while there was congestion in dormitories at Adaklu SHS with belongings of the students left on verandas at the mercy of the weather.

“The President has failed to honour all his promises when he visited the school,” he lamented.

Mr. Agbodzah therefore called on the government to as a matter of urgency address the issue of congestion in the school, saying because of the free SHS the population of the school had galloped from 400 to over one thousand.