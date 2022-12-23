Adaklu MP launches skills development training for the youth

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, has launched skills development training programme for the youth in the Adaklu district.

The first batch of 50 beneficiaries, all girls, were enrolled as seamstress apprentices and given sewing machines and accessories to begin the first phase of the programme.

Mr. Agbodza, launching the programme, said the initiative was conceived about two years ago, but was delayed due to some challenges.

The signing of the agreement and passing out fees were also catered for by the MP.

He said GHC50, 000 of his shares of the MP Common Fund was used to support students from the district in Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions.

Mr. Agbodza said the situation was a disadvantage to the large number of others who were not in school but could be helped to acquire skills to enable them to live meaningful lives.

He said those who were desirous to acquire skills in masonry, carpentry, tailoring, steel bending, electricals and plumbing, among others, would be assisted to do so under the programme.

Mr. Agbodza encouraged the youth, who could not pursue higher education, not to be disillusioned, but rather take advantage of the programme and acquired skills.

He said without artisans no country could develop, adding “imagine how the world will be if we all work in the offices, the banks and the security services and there are no artisans.

“The beautiful buildings we see, the clothes we wear, the chairs and tables in our rooms, if there is water and electricity in our homes and a good metal gate, they are all because of artisans.”

He advised beneficiaries to be self-confident and not to be discouraged by the saying that “it is those who are not academically brilliant that learn trades.”

The MP was unhappy about the politicisation of programmes designed to benefit the youth, adding that the skills acquisition initiative “was for the benefit of all the youth of Adaklu and not for the youth of my party alone.”

He urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the programme by being dedicated, committed and respectful to their trainers.

He was full of praise for those who would be training the beneficiaries for agreeing to train them under the terms of the programme and appealed to them to be patient with their apprentices.

He said a new batch of beneficiaries would be roped in next year, adding that the programme was not only meant for women alone but also men.

Mr. Eli Tsikata, Adaklu, District Coordinating Director, praised the MP for the initiative and reminded the youth that everyone was endowed with a talent and urged them to take advantage of the programme to develop their latent skills.

Mrs. Susan Akortia, Adaklu District Director of Department of Social Welfare, reminded the beneficiaries that a monitoring team had been put in place to periodically monitor them.

Mad. Rose Addae, on behalf of her colleagues, who would be training the beneficiaries, said they would do their best to unearth the talents in them.