Adaklu MP urges Gov’t to distribute Ghana’s resources evenly

Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu Thursday reminded government that the distribution of the country’s resources should be done evenly to benefit all irrespective of where one was located.

“We are all taxpayers; so, scratch my back I scratch your back in the distribution of the country’s resources must stop,” he said.

Mr. Agbodza gave the reminder when he addressed staff and students of Gbekor Senior High School (SHS) at Adaklu Abuadi/Tsriefe in the Adaklu district.

He said students and teachers of the so called prestigious SHSs like Achimota and others were not better students and teachers at schools such as Gbekor SHS and must not be given preferential treatments.

The MP noted that it was disheartening to see some headmasters of SHSs with multiple means of transport at their disposal whilst some with the same qualifications and grade walking because of where their schools were located, through no fault of theirs.

He told the students and teachers that all his pleas for a bus for the school and a pickup for the headmaster yielded no result adding, “all the promises and assurances by the Minister for Education yielded no dividend.”

Mr. Agbodza noted that the Gbekor SHS, which was originally built to serve as a community school, was turned into a boarding school without the government consulting stakeholders.

Also, a kitchen was not provided for the school, and that is causing a lot of inconvenience to the management of the school.

He intimated that whilst students of Adaklu SHS at Adaklu Waya were competing for space for lack of enough dormitories, the one at Gbekor SHS was underutilised due to a bad government policy.

Mr. Agbodza said since 2017, the government was not able to complete a single project it started at Adaklu SHS adding “with the increase in student population, the school needs more classrooms, dormitories and bath houses.”

Mr. Agbodza said all the community SHSs, which were World Bank funded came with a school bus and a pick-up for the headmaster and saw no reason provision was not made for Gbekor SHS.

He also complained about the quality of work in the infrastructure of the school.

He said he was putting up an eight-unit state of the art classroom block for the school from his own resources.

The MP hinted that he used GHC 50,000 of his share of the MP Common Fund to support students of Adaklu, who were in tertiary institutions.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously because they were at a better advantage with improved facilities saying, “you need not attend only Achimota or the so-called Grade A schools to become successful.”

Mr. Matthew Mensah Fianu, Headmaster of the school said the school lacked vehicles, kitchen, access road, basic items for the Home Economics department and streetlights, and appealed to stakeholders to come to their aid.

Mr. Agbodza responding to the challenges facing the school, said work on a stop gap kitchen to be funded with his share of the MP Common Fund would start soon, and pledged to provide the Home Economics department with their basic equipment.

He donated 10 streetlights, a similar number he donated in the past to the school and asked them to expect a flat screen television soon.