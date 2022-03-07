Adaklu Senior High School In Dire Need Of Infrastructure

Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament of Adaklu Constituency, has bemoaned the infrastructure deficit of Adaklu Senior High School to meet the needs of the students.

Mr Agbodza, who was addressing the 65th independence anniversary parade at Adaklu Waya, said, “the best teacher cannot teach in the sun nor can the most brilliant student learn in the sun to achieve the desired result.”

The day was on the theme: “Working together, bouncing together.”

Mr Agbodza said education was the focus of Adaklu because “the development of Adaklu hinges on education.”

He announced that he was using part of his share of the MP Common Fund to put up a two-unit teacher’s bungalow for the Adaklu SHS to help ease the accommodation problem facing teachers of the school.

He said he was also putting up a temporal kitchen for Gbekor SHS to enable it to be granted a boarding school status as demanded by the education authorities.

Mr Agbodza appealed to the government to provide the school with a bus and pickup and also construct an access road to the school.

He said as an interim measure, he donated a motorbike to the headmaster of the school, who he said depended on the generosity of people, to make him mobile.

The MP also appealed to the District Assembly to prioritise the building of accommodation for the District Chief Executive, which was in the plan of the Assembly for a long time now to coincide with the commemoration of the 66th independence anniversary next year.

He sponsored the celebration with a donation of GHC 5,000.00 to the Assembly.

Mr Eli Tsikata, the Adaklu District Coordinating Director, took the salute at the march past as the district has no substantive DCE.

Adaklu SHS Army Cadet Corps entertained the gathering with their military drills, skills and music.