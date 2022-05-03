Adaklu YEA Coordinator elected NPP constituency chairman

Mr Stephen Akwasi Obimpeh, the Adaklu District Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Coordinator, has been elected the Adaklu Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He garnered 83 votes to defeat five other contestants, including Mr Gbeku Emmanuel Awude, the incumbent, who got 60.

The others were Mawunyo Aklaku, 72 votes, Justice Jowawa Aklamanu, 31 votes, Kafui Benson, five votes, and Nicholas Kwadzo Amanfu Lalaa, seven votes.

Seth Shapah was elected the first vice chairman with 103 votes to beat Rev. Jerry Hanson Wedanu, who got 101 votes.

The second vice chairman position went to Amegboe George, who got 149 votes to defeat Aklamanu Gabriel Kwamla, 73 votes, and Tampo Yaw Godfred, 34.

Darkey Frank Addison was elected Secretary with 119 votes.

The other contestants were Charles Kuddy, 94 votes, Semekor Happy Yao, 22 and Zuh Walter Wogbemase, 22.

Christian Gamakuno was elected the assistant secretary with 147 votes to defeat Evans Komasi, who got 112 votes.

Barasu Emmanuel Kay got 132 votes to be elected as the Treasurer, defeating Ankrah Winfred, who got 124.

The Organiser position went to Ganyo Mamah Bismarck with 100 votes, defeating Emmanuel Kofi Zuh, 83, and Carlos Elikem Atidoh, 73.

Ms Cate Ametefe, the incumbent Women’s Organiser, lost her position with 57 votes to Ms Anyadi Pearl Sedinam, who had 113. The other contestant was Comfort Agbele, 87 votes.

Klutse Godwin got 129 votes to become the Youth Organiser, defeating Evans Akorli, 78 votes, and Raymond Setsoafia, 49.

Alhaji Abdulai Tijani was elected unopposed as the Nasara Coordinator.

The election, which was held at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Adaklu Waya, and supervised by the District Electoral Commission, was peaceful and orderly.

Mr Obimpeh, in his acceptance speech, said: “This is an internal election so there is no winner or loser, NPP is the winner.”

He urged his colleagues to join hands with him to work to make the NPP attractive to floating voters and secure power in 2024.