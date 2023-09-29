ADAM-GH to demonstrate against Ghana Police on October 15

A group known as Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH) has officially informed the Ghana Police Service and the Minister of Interior of their intention to stage a peaceful protest scheduled for October 15, 2023, against the law enforcement agency.

ADAM-GH’s protest is aimed at shedding light on the arrests and detentions of citizens during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, which they believe were unlawful. They assert that citizens should only need to notify the police, who should then provide necessary protection, a duty they feel was not fulfilled.

The group underscores the citizens’ right to demonstrate without requiring permission from the police or any other state institution. They aim to draw attention to the denial of this right and the alleged injustices faced by demonstrators.

ADAM-GH’s protest also seeks to draw attention to the killing of eight innocent Ghanaians during the 2020 general elections, with no apparent action taken against the perpetrators. They wish to address allegations made by a Member of Parliament regarding the knowledge of a journalist’s killers by the Vice President and concerns about selective justice by the police.

The group has shared their proposed plan for the day. It includes starting at Obra Spot at Circle, moving through the Sankara interchange to the Ministry of Interior to submit a petition, proceeding to Police headquarters to submit another petition to the Inspector General of Police, and addressing the media in the police inner court.

ADAM-GH’s planned protest on October 15, 2023, is a peaceful demonstration aimed at addressing concerns related to citizen rights, alleged injustices, and the need for transparency and accountability within law enforcement and government institutions. The group emphasizes their commitment to a non-violent approach in pursuit of these goals.