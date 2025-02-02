Adam Mutawakilu Steps into Leadership Role at Ghana Water Limited Amid Access Crisis

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Hon. Adam Mutawakilu as Acting Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), charging the former legislator and administrator with tackling the nation’s entrenched water accessibility challenges.

The appointment, made under Article 195(1) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, awaits formal approval from the GWL Board and the Public Services Commission.

Profile

Mutawakilu arrives at GWL with a career spanning energy, finance, and local governance. A holder of advanced degrees in Development Finance, Energy Economics, and Petroleum Studies, he previously served as Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency (2013–2020), where he chaired the Mines and Energy Committee. His administrative experience includes roles as West Gonja District Chief Executive and Head of Treasury at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Addressing GWL staff for the first time, Mutawakilu acknowledged his limited direct experience in water management but stressed collaboration as key to progress. “The collective efforts of management and staff will ensure no community is left behind in accessing potable water,” he stated, pledging to draw on his governance and financial expertise while learning from sector veterans.

The state-owned utility company has publicly backed Mutawakilu, emphasizing plans to “implement innovative solutions” and strengthen services. The move aligns with President Mahama’s broader agenda to revamp water infrastructure, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas where unreliable access persists.

Mutawakilu’s leadership raises critical questions about the intersection of political appointments and technical governance in public utilities. While his financial acumen could streamline GWL’s resource allocation and operational efficiency, the agency’s core mandate—expanding equitable water access—demands specialized knowledge of hydrological systems, infrastructure planning, and climate resilience.

His success may hinge on forging partnerships with engineers, environmental scientists, and community leaders to offset knowledge gaps. Moreover, with Ghana’s recent cholera outbreaks—linked to contaminated water in regions like Agona West—the urgency for tangible improvements cannot be overstated. Mutawakilu’s tenure will face immediate scrutiny over whether his multidisciplinary approach can translate into faster pipeline expansions, reduced non-revenue water losses, and sustainable solutions for marginalized communities.

As climate change intensifies water scarcity and urbanization strains aging systems, Mutawakilu’s role at GWL represents both opportunity and risk. His ability to navigate bureaucratic inertia, secure funding, and prioritize technical rigor over political expediency will determine whether this appointment marks a turning point or underscores the complexities of reforming Ghana’s critical utilities. For millions still reliant on unsafe streams and erratic supply, the stakes could not be higher.