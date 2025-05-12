Adamfopa Talent Quest and Ghana Experience Concert Launched with Star-Studded Support in Accra

The Alliance Française in Accra was transformed into a vibrant hub of music, culture, and creative energy as RAM Media Concepts, in partnership with Adamfopa Media Paris, officially launched the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show and the Unveiling Ghana Experience Concert on the evening of Friday, May 9, 2025.

The event, which ran from 6:00pm to 10:30pm, brought together a distinguished gathering of government officials, diplomats, musicians, stakeholders in the creative arts sector, and members of the media. Among the notable personalities present were high-profile creatives including Samini, Bessa Simons, Jupitar, Clemento Suarez, Dancegod Lloyd, Yieyie, Jackmario, Skonz, Esuapim Cultural Troupe, Ash Benny, and the Kpakposhito Ensemble.

In his official speech, Chief Executive Officer of RAM Media Concepts, Mr. Augustine Mark, expressed pride and enthusiasm for the initiative, describing it as “a vision to connect our roots with our diaspora.” He noted that the Adamfopa Talent Quest is not just an entertainment show, but a cultural bridge and a platform for rediscovering identity and heritage.

“This initiative goes beyond entertainment,” Mr. Mark stated. “It is a heritage reconnection and an investment in the youth and in our future.”

The Adamfopa Talent Quest Show, originally launched in France in July 2024 at the IHG Voco Paris Hotel, has already seen 26 contestants auditioned through a rigorous selection process, with 9 outstanding talents advancing to the finals. The Accra launch opens the door for Ghana-based talents to audition and compete alongside their diaspora counterparts for a coveted grand prize which includes fully sponsored recording sessions in top-tier European studios, cash prizes, and life-changing exposure.

Mr. Mark emphasized the project’s wider impact, highlighting its potential for strengthening Ghana’s creative economy, promoting tourism, and positioning the country as a cultural powerhouse on the African continent. “Talent knows no borders,” he remarked. “By embracing our diaspora, we enrich the nation’s cultural capital.”

He acknowledged the immense collaborative effort that has gone into bringing the project to life, thanking Adamfopa Media Paris, the Musicians Union of Ghana—especially its President, Mr. Bessa Simons—Nana Obokese Ampah I (Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area), Mr. Gaboot Kojo Taylor (his technical strategist), as well as ministries, embassies, and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

With categories covering music, dance, acting, comedy, rap, and acrobatics, the Adamfopa Talent Quest seeks to become the foremost stage for discovering and nurturing Ghanaian talent in the diaspora. The journey will culminate in a major cultural concert in Europe, where finalists will reconnect with their roots through performance and collaboration.

As the evening closed with musical showcases and inspiring cultural performances, the message was clear: Ghana is ready to amplify its voice through its diaspora, blending tradition and innovation to tell its story to the world.

The Adamfopa Talent Quest and the Unveiling Ghana Experience Concert are officially underway—ushering in a new chapter of cross-continental creativity and cultural celebration.