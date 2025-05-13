Adamfopa Talent Quest Officially Launched

The French Embassy, in collaboration with Ghana Tourism Authority(GTA) last Friday launched the Adamfopa Talent Quest in Accra.

‎Held at Alliance Francaise in Accra, the event brought together dignitaries, music enthusiasts, and creative minds for an evening dedicated to talent and artistry.

Adamfopa Talent Quest Show is set to foster a cultural understanding and appreciation between Ghana and France, as well as strengthen the bond between the two countries.

The event was graced by a number personalities including French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules Armand Aniambossou, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, Lexis Bill of Joy Fm, GTA officials and a host of others.

The “Kpakposhito” Ensemble opened the night with traditional performance, their rhythmic drumming and melodic harmonies setting a festive tone.

The ensemble’s performance welcomed guests while showcasing Ghana’s deep-rooted cultural traditions.

Throughout the evening, musical interludes took centre stage, with standout acts from Jakemario and AshBenny, who delivered captivating sets that energised the audience.

Skonzhi and Yieyie impressed with their fusion of contemporary and traditional sounds, while Bessa Simons and His Band closed the night with a high-energy live performance as guests enjoyed refreshments.

The Esuapim Cultural Troupe added a dynamic touch with a choreographed musical sketch, and Dancégod Lloyd further elevated the atmosphere with an engaging dance performance.

These acts highlighted the diversity and vibrancy of Ghana’s entertainment scene.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ram Media Concepts, Augustine Mark explained that the show is not just for entertainment, but it is a means of bridging the cultural gap between Ghana and France, as well as an investment in the youth and our future.

The initiative allows diasporans to explore their artistic potential and rediscover their identity as Ghanaians.

‎”This initiative goes beyond entertainment. It is a cultural bridge, it is a heritage reconnection. It is an investment in the youth and our future. This project opens doors for young diasporans to not only explore their artistic potential but to rediscover their identity as Ghanaians,” he explained.

‎“My outfit aims to engage young talents, especially those in the diaspora, by connecting them with their Ghanaian roots through music and other creative genres,” he said.

Mr Mark highlighted the importance of cultural heritage and language, noting the festival will serve as a bridge for those unfamiliar with their traditions.

He added that the talent show is a strategic tool that will deepen the emotional and economic ties of young people in the diaspora as they enjoy the art and culture of Ghana.

‎”To Ghana’s tourism and heritage sectors, this is a strategic tool. By inviting young Ghanaians in the diaspora to experience Ghana through art and culture, we are deepening their emotional and economic ties to Ghana,” he added.

On his part Mr. Oppong Dwomoh, CEO of Groupe Adamfopa Services Paris, operators of Adamfopa Media Paris, said the Talent Quest and Ghana Experience Concerts initiative seeks to discover and showcase the vibrant talent of young Ghanaians in France and promote cultural exchange.

He noted that partnering with Ram Media Concepts, the event promises a dynamic platform for contestants to shine, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Ghana within the European diaspora. Mr Bessa Simons, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), echoed his sentiments, pledging continued support for talent development programmes.