Adamus commends SWAG for maintaining 47 years of honoring sports excellence in Ghana

Adamus Mining Resources, a wholly owned Ghanaian mining company has hailed the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for maintaining its hallmark of honouring sports excellence for the past 47 years through its prestigious award event.

The group, prior to the 47th SWAG awards, came onboard to partner the association due to its impact in developing sports both in Ghana and on the African continent.

Speaking at this year’s SWAG awards was Madam Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer of Adamus Mining Resources said ” We commend SWAG for its consistency over the years in holding this event. We commend SWAG for not just lifting the torch but keeping the flame burning and lighting the path for our heroes and heroines to be celebrated”.

According to her, it was a great honour to partner the longest and prestigious award scheme in Ghana as a way of honouring sportsmen and women who had projected the country at the world stage.

She pledged that this was not going to be their last support to SWAG but would continue to support community empowerment projects in areas of sports and education.

“At Adamus, we strongly support the statement that the greatest award is the appreciation of the people and there is no better platform to do that than one like SWAG provides”, the CEO added.

Madam Angela urged other stakeholders to sponsor the various sports disciplines in Ghana to encourage sports personalities to put in much effort in their various fields.

She also congratulated all nominees and awardees for working hard to gain the recognition they had been longing for.