Adamus Resource to partner SWAG for 47th Awards Night

Local mining firm, Adamus Resource Limited, will co-headline the 47th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Night.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday, January 10. 2023.

At the brief ceremony to announce the partnership, Adamus, who won the Best Community Outreach Project Award at the Ghana Mining Week 2022, agreed to share the headline sponsor title with telecommunication giants, MTN.

The event was witnessed by SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah together with Secretary General Charles Osei Asibey and Administrator Kenneth Odeng Adade while Adamus was represented by its CEO, Madam Angela List, Ms Rebecca Donkor a director and Finance and Administration Mr Joe Owusu Ansah.

Mrs. Angela List, the CEO of Nguvu Holdings Limited – the parent company of Adamus Resources Limited, said her company had been involved in sports and mentioned that they supported golf, Division One club, Nzema Kotoko and now SWAG.

She was of the believe that her outfit’s new partnership would offer numerous benefits to all parties.

“We at Adamus Resources believe that sports is very important to society as it boosts our health and provides a sense of community in people. We all saw how our nation united around our Black Stars during the World Cup. We are grateful to SWAG for giving us the opportunity to be part,” she told the media.

“We’ve agreed to support SWAG and we have engaged the leadership of the body. We were actually supposed to do this last year, but thankfully we are here today to firm up our agreement. Adamus is officially part of the 47th SWAG Awards,” she added.

SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah thanked Adamus for coming on board to support the occasion and assured them of an eventful night.

He said SWAG Awards was the longest running award event in the country and that sportsmen and women always looked up to the night as that was the only time their dedication and efforts were acknowledged.

40 personalities together with sports administrators and institutions in 29 different categories would be rewarded for excellence in the year under review (2022).