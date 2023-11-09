Adamus Resources Limited affirms commitment to employee wellbeing

The Management of Adamus Resources Limited (ARL), a mining firm, has dismissed reports alleging that it is neglecting the wellbeing of its employees.

The Company said it was committed to maintaining a positive and cordial relationship with workers and their representative unions.

“Also, we are committed to fulfilling our corporate social responsibility and contributing to the development of our nation,” it said in reaction to the allegations made by a group of persons calling itself ‘Concerned Employees of ARL”.

It, therefore, entreated the public and stakeholders, to ignore the claims by the group, which was threatening to embark on an industrial action over protective gear, unpaid bonuses, arrears of October salary and payment of pension contributions.

The Company, it said, did not know of any such group of employees bearing that name.

“The information is completely unfounded and should not be taken seriously, as it lacks any credibility,” the ARL Management emphasised, in a statement.

“There are two employee unions – the Senior Staff Association and the Junior Staff Union, both of the General Manufacturing and Metal Workers’ Union – for which Management is committed to engaging at all times to discuss and resolve employee-related issues,” it explained.

The statement explained that the Company recently received an anonymous email that was not sent by any of its employees or unions.

“Since the letter was unsigned and had no names, we could not trace it back to any known person.

“Therefore, we could not verify the authenticity of the letter, and the person who sent it does not represent any of our employees’ interests.

“Our employees are represented by credible and registered trade unions, as stated above, and any concerns or complaints would have been addressed through the proper channels.”

The group only intended to create trouble and tarnish the company’s reputation by downplaying the numerous positive social initiatives the organisation was undertaking as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Adamus gave the assurance that it would continue to work with its unions to address any concerns of its employees, using the laid down labour regulations and Collective Agreement.