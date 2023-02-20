Adamus Resources Sold No Shares In Adamus Ghana To Nguvu Mining Limited

Adamus Resources says it has not sold any of its shareholdings in Adamus Ghana to Nguvu Mining Limited and that any agreement purporting to transfer the shareholdings of Adamus Australia in Adamus Ghana to Nguvu Mining Limited is false.

In Press Release, Mr. Allan Morrison, the Sole Director and Secretary of Adamus Resources (Pty) Limited (Adamus Australia) the 90% majority legal and beneficial owner of 78,300 equity shares and the 100% owner of 1,350 preference shares of Adamus Resources Limited (Adamus Ghana) informs the general public that the Company has not sold any of its shareholdings in Adamus Ghana to Nguvu Mining Limited.

Below is the Public Notice issued by the Company

PUBLIC NOTICE

Accra 21/02/2023

Mr. Allan Morrison, the Sole Director and Secretary of Adamus Resources (Pty) Limited (Adamus Australia) the 90% majority legal and beneficial owner of 78,300 equity shares and the 100% owner of 1,350 preference shares of Adamus Resources Limited (Adamus Ghana) hereby informs the general public that the Company has not sold any of its shareholdings in Adamus Ghana to Nguvu Mining Limited. Any agreement purporting to transfer the shareholdings of Adamus Australia in Adamus Ghana to Nguvu Mining Limited is false.

The Sole Director and Secretary of Adamus Australia for and on behalf of the Company instruct us to notify the general public that any persons and institutions who deal with Nguvu Mining Limited as a shareholder of Adamus Ghana do so at their own risk.

You are hereby informed that a purported transfer of the 90% (78,300 equity shares) and the 100% (1,350 preference shares) of Adamus Australia in Adamus Ghana by a deed of transfer dated 7th November 2022 executed by Ms. Angela List on behalf of Nguvu Mining Limited and one Moses Kobena Bosompem on behalf of Adamus Australia was done without any authority of Adamus Australia.

Ms. Angela List purported to remove Allan Morrison as Sole Director and Secretary and purportedly appointed Mr. Kevin Woodthorpe, Peter Michael and Moses Kobena Bosompem as Directors and Secretary of Adamus Australia in October 2022.

Mr. Allan Morrison and Adamus Australia successfully won a case against Ms. Angela List, Mr. Kevin Woodthorpe, Peter Michael and Moses Kobena Bosompem; the Supreme Court of Western Australia declared invalid the appointments of Mr. Kevin Woodthorpe, Peter Michael and Moses Kobena Bosompem, to the board of Adamus Australia.

The Australian Securities Investments Commission current records on the company profile of Adamus Australia shows that George Kobena Bosompem, has never been a director or secretary of Adamus Australia.

Allan Morrison has remained Sole Director and Secretary of Adamus Australia since 2017.

Be advised!!!