Adansi Ahinsan Camp Prisons Receive Support

The Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship. International, Kumasi Chapter, has donated some items to the Ahinsan Camp Prisons in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

The Fellowship also paid an amount of GH¢8,600.00, which was the total fine of four inmates, for their release.

Among the items were boxes of drugs, shaving blades, toilet rolls, and sachets.

Mr Gideon Kwame Teye, President of the Fellowship, who presented the items said, the gesture was part of the social responsibility efforts to help the less privileged in society.

He said the welfare and well-being of the vulnerable especially the prisoners were the responsibility of the Fellowship and that was why it had as its mission to evangelize, baptize and win souls for Christ.

Mr Teye pleaded with all people to help set a lot of inmates free by paying fines for those who were unable to pay their fines.

This he said could be done on birthdays and other festive occasions.

He lauded the prisons officers for their good job and taking good care of the inmates.

“If we don’t keep a close eye and counsel those who have been released, they might end up coming back here again,” he emphasised.

Mr Teye urged the Government to decongest the country’s prisons since the huge numbers were putting a lot of pressure on officers.

He emphasised on the need to make changes or amend the country’s laws to promote communal work instead of custodian sentences.

Superintendent Debrah Dickson, the Chief in-charge of Ahinsan Camp Prisons, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, expressed profound gratitude to the Fellowship for the kind gesture.

He assured the group that the items would be put to good use for the benefit of the inmates.

Superintendent Debrah appealed to non-governmental organizations, stakeholders and the Government to help get an infirmary to provide first line medical care for the inmates.

Mr Collins Owusu, one of the freed inmates, expressed his gratitude on behalf of his other colleagues to the group for the kind gesture, which had enabled them to finally be going home to see their families.

He advised the youth to be careful and stay away from actions, which would land them in prison.