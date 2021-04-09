The Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly has distributed about 4000 coconut seedlings to farmers in the District to help increase coconut production.

The free distribution of the seedlings was in line with the government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) initiative aimed at creating a sustainable raw material base for industries.

The PERD initiative is also to help diversify farmers’ income through the cultivation of cash crops, not only to propel national economic growth, but also improve economic development in rural communities.

Mr Richard Nyamekye, District Director of Food and Agriculture, said about 150 farmers would receive the free coconut seedlings, which were procured from the Assembly’s share of the Common Fund at a cost of GH₵ 20,000.00.

He said in 2018, the Assembly distributed 15,000 palm nuts seedlings, while a total of 25,000 cocoa seedlings were also distributed freely to cocoa farmers in the area in 2020.

The Assembly was on course this year to nurse and distribute 10,000 malicia dwarf coconut seedlings of which 4000 had been distributed to the farmers.

Mr Maurice Jonas Woode, District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom, advised farmers to heed to the education and directives of agricultural extension officers to help improve on their farm yields and incomes.

He said the PERD initiative would help provide raw materials for industries under the government’s One District One Factory program and also increase the country’s cash crop exports.

Mr Alex Blankson, Member of Parliament for Akrofuom praised the government for introducing the PERD program.

He said discussions were going on to increase the seedlings to ensure that every interested farmer received some to plant.

Mr Albert Amissah, who received the seedlings on behalf of the farmers, thanked the Assembly for the effort to assist farmers and advised his colleagues to take advantage of the program to improve their livelihoods.