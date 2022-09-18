Adansi Muslim chief calls for investments in the education girls

A Muslim chief in the Adansi South District, has stressed the need for the country to provide more resources for the training and education of the girls, especially in rural and deprived communities.

He also called for the elimination of all religious, traditional and socio-cultural barriers and beliefs that prevent the girl-child from climbing higher in the educational ladder.

Abdulai Baaba, Sariki Zongo of New Edubiase (Zongo chief) who made the call said it was time the education of girls, especially those in rural communities became the topmost priority of Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at New Edubiase, he said a conscious investment in the training and education of young girls in all aspects of life, was the surest way to uplift the majority of rural people from abject poverty.

He said though the government, NGOs and other civil society organizations were doing everything possible to promote girl-child education, there was the need to do more to cover young women and girls in all parts of the country.

Provision of adequate infrastructure to train and educate children in rural and deprived communities would help develop and unearth the potential of girls to contribute to national development and bridge the poverty gap in the Ghanaian society, he emphasized.

Baaba Sariki called on traditional and religious leaders in rural communities to take the education of girls in their areas seriously and work together with community members to promote quality education and training for girls.