Adansi Rural Bank and GIZ Launch MSME Financing Initiative

Adansi Rural Bank Plc has partnered with German development agency GIZ to introduce the ‘Adwuma Nkosuo’ financial product, designed to support Ghana’s micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The initiative, launched in Adansi Asokwa, offers tailored savings and loan solutions to address funding challenges facing local businesses.

The product features four main components: Adwuma Nkosuo Savings, Individual Loans, Group Loans, and Flexi-Save Fixed Deposits. These options provide competitive interest rates, flexible repayment terms, and alternative collateral requirements to improve financial access. Beyond financing, beneficiaries will receive business training, mentorship programs, and market linkage opportunities.

Daniel Amponsah, CEO of Adansi Rural Bank, emphasized the critical role of MSMEs in Ghana’s economy. “These enterprises drive job creation and innovation, yet many struggle with access to capital,” he stated during the launch event. The program specifically targets women and youth entrepreneurs, recognizing their disproportionate challenges in securing traditional financing.

Developed under GIZ’s Promoting Financial Services program, the initiative received technical support from GOPA APC and CDC Consult. Cynthia Odonkor of GIZ noted the product’s dual focus: “We’re not just providing funds, but equipping entrepreneurs with skills for sustainable growth.”

The launch concluded with a reminder about financial responsibility from bank director Dr. Joseph Mensah Ansah, who urged borrowers to maintain repayment discipline to qualify for future loans. The ‘Adwuma Nkosuo’ program represents Ghana’s latest effort to strengthen its MSME sector, which accounts for about 70% of the country’s industrial employment.