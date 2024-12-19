Adansi Rural Bank Donates GH¢36k to Support National Farmers’ Day Celebrations

Adansi Rural Bank Plc, located in Fomena in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region, has donated items valued at GH¢36,000 to eight municipal and district assemblies within its operational areas for the 2024 National Farmers’ Day celebration.

The donation highlights the bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting the agricultural sector, which is crucial to Ghana’s economy.

The beneficiary assemblies include the Adansi North District, Adansi South District, Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East District, Adansi Asokwa District, Atwima Kwanwoma District, Asokwa Municipal Assembly, and Ejisu Municipal Assembly. The donated items include essential farming tools such as cutlasses, Wellington boots, knapsack sprayers, and refrigerators, aimed at enhancing farmers’ productivity and supporting their efforts to modernize agricultural practices.

Daniel Amponsah, CEO of Adansi Rural Bank, presented the donation on behalf of the bank and emphasized the importance of recognizing the hard work and dedication of local farmers, who are vital to food security and economic development. He reiterated the bank’s commitment to partnering with the agricultural community to provide necessary resources for farmers to continue their invaluable work.

The National Farmers’ Day, celebrated annually in Ghana, honors the contributions of farmers and fishers to the country’s economic growth and food production. This donation by Adansi Rural Bank reflects its corporate social responsibility and highlights the role of financial institutions in empowering local economies and fostering community development.

The assemblies expressed gratitude for the support, stating that the items would significantly enhance productivity and support farmers in their daily activities. This initiative sets an example for other businesses to contribute to the development of Ghana’s agricultural sector and shows the importance of partnerships between financial institutions and local communities in driving sustainable growth.