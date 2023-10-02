Adansi Travel Wins Marketing Oriented Hospitality Company Of The Year

Ghana’s leading travel and tour company, Adansi Travels has been adjudged the Marketing Oriented Hospitality Company of the Year, 2022.

At the 34th Annual National Marketing Performance Awards ceremony at the Labadi Beach Hotel, the hospitality company was again crowned for the second time after winning it first in 2020.

Adansi Travels which started a decade ago with a staff strength of 3 people in the Obuasi area in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has become a major tourist promoter, introducing locals to foreign tourist sites and foreigners to breath-taking local tourist sites in Ghana.

The C.E.O, after picking up the award said, We extend our profound appreciation to all our partners, clients, and well-wishers. To our valued clients, who have entrusted us with their travel experiences and have become cherished members of our travel family since 2016, we are deeply thankful. Your unwavering support has inspired us to continually innovate and enhance our offerings.”

He further added, “This recognition will serve as a constant reminder to us to consistently provide nothing less than our very best. We are immensely grateful to CIMG for bestowing this significant honor upon us for the second time, and it serves as a driving force for us to continue striving for excellence.”

This award is in recognition of Adansi Travels’ excellence in strategic marketing which has led to delivering excellent results over the years.

Travels’ tenants for work is hinged on professionalism, trust and loyalty. This leads them to create a niche market that allows people irrespective of their budget to explore Ghana and the world.