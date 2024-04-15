Adansi Travels Unveils Kofi Kinaata As Headline Artiste for its 11th Anniversary Tours

Adansi Travels, a leading Ghanaian travel agency on Friday 12th April 2024 unveiled Kofi Kinaata as headline artiste for its 11th Anniversary tour packages.

Renowned for curating leisure and business travels for individuals, groups and businesses to destinations worldwide, the travel agency has announced an unparalleled travel package that will offer customers an exciting travel experience.

Speaking at the unveiling event, Managing Director Mr. Gideon Asare highlighted the success of their Anniversary tours over the years to Dubai, which has seen artistes like Kuame Eugene and Samini as headline artistes. He added the 11-day trip to Dubai this year will start on the 11th of August on a Chartered Emirates flight.

Serwaa Boateng Gbene, Sales Manager of Adansi Travels provided further insight into the array of exciting tour packages planned for this year’s 11th Anniversary which includes for the first time a Direct chartered flight to and fro the Caribbean island of Barbados on the 30th of July.

Other tour destinations include Cape Town, Canada, Europe, Singapore, Bali and Malaysia.

Four times songwriter of the year at the Ghana Music Awards Kofi Kinaata is expected to treat patrons to captivating performances in Dubai on the 19th of August and Cape Town, South Africa on the 24th of August.

On his part, Kofi Kinaata expressed excitement about headlining the 11th Anniversary Tours to Dubai as well as Cape Town, promising to offer patrons nothing short of a spectacular performance.

The Adansi Travels 11th Anniversary tours is set to begin on the 30th of July 2024.