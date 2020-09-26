Operators of tourist facilities have been advised to embrace Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in their businesses.

“ICT has become the most effective tool for tourist information access and dissemination.

“Those who do not get accustomed to the contemporary practices, therefore, would be left behind, especially in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had reduced human contacts in most sectors of the global economy,” Mr. Peter Achampong, Ashanti Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), noted.

Harnessing the potentials in Ghana’s tourism industry, he said, was dependent on technology and infrastructural development.

Mr. Achampong, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, on the sidelines of the GTA’s Regional Tourism Awards Ceremony, asked key players in the industry to do the right thing to enhance operational efficiency, improvement in services and income.

The event had more than twenty corporate organizations and institutions, as well as individuals, including the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, being honoured for their respective roles towards the growth of the tourism industry.

Prizes presented to the award-winners ranged from plaques, Certificates of Excellence, and citations.

Mr. Achampong said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had come with its negative effects on tourism – loss in income and jobs.

Consequently, he lauded the government for introducing a stimulus package to alleviate the plight of those working in the industry.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, was represented at the programme by his Mpaboahene, Nana Yaw Owusu.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, in a message delivered on his behalf, advised tourist facility operators to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the line of their activities.

He said they should not take things for granted because the health of the public was vital to promoting tourism development.

Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, in a speech read on his behalf, asked stakeholders to cooperate with the Authority in the implementation of tourism regulations.