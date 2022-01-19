ADB donates GH¢50k to support Tolon district hospital

The Agricultural Development Bank Limited (ADB) has presented a cheque for Fifty GHS50, 000.00) to the Tolon District Hospital in the Northern Region.

The donation, which was in response to a request by the newly established Hospital, is to support them in the effective running of the facility.

Making the donation on behalf of the Bank, the Deputy Managing Director, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali indicated that the donation was to help the hospital in the provision of basic drugs for patients who visit the hospital.

He said the presentation was also part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to support underprivileged communities across the country.

“We are here today to make a cash donation of Gh¢50,000.00 as our contribution towards the smooth running of the newly established hospital,”

Mr. Yakubu-Tali said the Bank in 2020 distributed several Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to selected institutions across the country to help fight COVID-19 pandemic, “and this hospital was part of the beneficiary institutions that received the PPEs from the bank”, he added.

The Deputy Northern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Baba Abukari Braimah speaking on behalf of the Northern Regional Health Directorate, commended the Bank for the gesture.

According to him “the facility despite its few resources, had provided a health care to about 250 people in less than two weeks, and had also done 20 deliveries of babies since its operationalization.

On her part, the District Health Director of Tolon, Madam Joana Quarcoo, expressing her gratitude to the ADB Bank, said the support was timely because the facility still needed series of logistics to operate effectively for the next six months or a year before getting its imbursement from the National Health Insurance.

She said, the support would go a long way to ensure a constant water supply within the facility and ensure fuel into the stand by generator.

“This support was timely because the area still had a lot of logistic challenges such as drugs, and consumables that the hospital needed to operate effectively.

This donation will be used to support the running of this facility”, she said.

Also present was the Member of Parliament for the Tolon Constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu who also serves on the ADB Board and other officials from the Bank.