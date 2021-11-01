ADB MD and Bank win two Awards at Ghana Business Awards

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank, Dr. John Kofi Mensah has been honoured as the Public Sector Chief Executive Officer at the fourth Edition of the Ghana Business Awards held in Accra.

Dr. Kofi Mensah was awarded for transforming the Agricultural Development Bank Limited (ADB) from a loss making Bank in 2015-16 to a now Profit Making Bank with a strong balance sheet and also refocusing the Bank to its core mandate of agricultural financing.

In all 65 Companies, Individuals and Institutions both public and private received recognition for their excellent performance and impacts on the socio-economic development of the country.

Aside the award to the Dr. Kofi Mensah, ADB also won the award for Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the year jointly with Vodafone Ghana Limited.

The award was also in recognition of the Bank’s continuous sponsorship of the National Best Farmer awards and other Corporate Social Responsibilities activities the bank had embarked on.

Commenting on the awards, the Managing Director dedicated both awards to the Bank’s Customers whose loyalty and confidence kept the Bank in business.

“We dedicate the awards to our loyal customers who have been with us even in difficult times and have positively contributed to the current positive trajectory of the Bank”. He said.

In its 4th Edition, the Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious programme that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana.

The award provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector, while recognizing the key functions that promote growth and sustainability.