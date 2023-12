ADB announces for the information of the general investing public that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held virtually and streamed live to shareholders on https://agricbankagm.com, from the 4th Floor, Accra Financial Center, Ridge, Accra on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 11:00 am

Attached is the Notice of the Meeting.

Issued in Accra, this 15th

day of December 2023