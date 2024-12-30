ADB Responds to Allegations of Last-Minute Contract Approvals Amid Political Transition

The Board of Directors of Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) has issued a statement addressing recent media claims and social media publications that raised concerns over the bank’s approval of certain contracts ahead of the upcoming government transition set for January 7, 2025.

The statement follows accusations from North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who on December 26, 2024, accused officials of the outgoing Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration of engaging in “reckless and unpatriotic” behavior regarding the bank’s contract approvals.

Ablakwa, in a Facebook post, specifically pointed to ADB as the focal point of his criticism, alleging a spike in last-minute approvals. One contract in particular, a $750,000 electronic servicing agreement awarded to Virtual Security Africa, raised red flags. According to Ablakwa, this contract was approved just days before the government transition, despite negotiations with the vendor remaining unfinished and the agreement still in draft form.

In response, the ADB Board clarified its position, emphasizing that the bank operates under strict regulatory frameworks. “The Board of Directors would like to clarify that not only is ADB a public company limited by shares, it is also a bank and listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange,” the statement read. “Thus, it is regulated by both the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission. These oversight and regulation ensure that the Board of Directors functions within the confines of regulation.”

The Board also reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to corporate governance, stating that despite the political transition, its operations continue without interruption. “To ensure effective and efficient corporate governance and guarantee its continuous safe operation, the Board does not freeze or abdicate its responsibility after general elections,” the statement noted.

Addressing the specific concerns raised over the contract approvals, ADB clarified that the decisions were made to ensure the bank’s continued operations. “The ADB Board, in the exercise of its duties, has granted approval for the renewal of some existing but expiring contracts to ensure continuous provision of critical services to the bank,” the statement said. “Every contract renewal approved by the Board was within its authority and in furtherance of the objectives of the bank.”

While the ADB Board reiterated its commitment to transparency, the controversy surrounding the $750,000 contract remains a subject of public debate. Ablakwa’s accusations of rushed approvals have raised questions about the timing and integrity of such decisions in the final days of the current administration.

In conclusion, the ADB Board emphasized its ongoing dedication to safeguarding the interests of its stakeholders. “The Board would like to assure its esteemed customers, shareholders, and the general public that it remains focused and it is effectively and professionally discharging its duties to safeguard the interest of all its stakeholders,” the statement concluded.

As the political transition draws nearer, ADB’s handling of its contracts during this period will likely remain under close scrutiny, with critics and supporters alike continuing to evaluate the transparency and motivations behind its decisions.