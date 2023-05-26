Addai-Nimoh Picks Nomination Forms as NPP Flagbearer Race Intensifies

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race for the 2024 general elections gained further momentum today as nomination forms were collected on behalf of various contenders. Among them, former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Hon. Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh, had his forms secured by his spokesperson, George Obeng Antwi, at the NPP headquarters in Accra.

Addai-Nimoh, who was not physically present during the nomination form collection, has put forward his aspirations to lead the party and ultimately become the President of Ghana in 2025. Speaking on behalf of the candidate, Antwi emphasized Addai-Nimoh’s noble character, unblemished reputation, and widespread respect across the country.

“We just went for the forms for Addai-Nimoh. We believe that he’s the best person to lead us into the next general elections,” stated Antwi. “People tend to have faith and trust in Addai-Nimoh. They see him as credible, and we deal with people all over the country, and that is what we get.”

The NPP opened the nomination process today, allowing prospective flagbearer aspirants to obtain their nomination forms from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters in Asylum Down. However, Addai-Nimoh’s absence during the form collection indicates that he has entrusted his spokesperson to handle the initial formalities on his behalf.

The competition for the NPP’s flagbearer position is heating up, with notable figures such as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong already picking up their nomination forms. The involvement of high-profile party members signals the significance of this race and the desire to position the NPP favorably for the upcoming elections.

The nomination period will remain open until June 26, 2023, allowing interested candidates ample time to declare their intentions and actively participate in the party’s internal selection process. As the contenders navigate this crucial phase, their strategies, endorsements, and policy proposals will undoubtedly play significant roles in shaping the NPP’s future trajectory.

Political analysts and observers will closely monitor the unfolding developments within the NPP as the race for the flagbearer position intensifies. With Addai-Nimoh’s spokesperson collecting his nomination forms, the stakes have been raised further, highlighting the anticipation and competition that lie ahead in determining the party’s next leader and potential presidential candidate.