Addai-Nimoh to be vetted today

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today , July 6, conclude its evaluation of all presidential aspirants vying to lead the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Professor Mike Oquaye’s committee will wrap up the vetting process by assessing Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament for Mampong, who is making another bid for the NPP flagbearership after an unsuccessful attempt in 2014.

Several candidates have already undergone the vetting process, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joe Ghartey, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, former General Secretary of NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Offinso North Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, and Kojo Opoku.

For some of these aspirants, this primary represents their second attempt at securing leadership within the party.

Each candidate has articulated their vision for the NPP and the nation as a whole if elected as the party’s flagbearer.

Evans Nimako, Secretary to the Vetting Committee, spoke to Accra based radio station and assured that the party will take into account the concerns raised by all the aspirants before the elections.

He emphasized that fairness and transparency are paramount, stating, “They expressed concerns about fairness and transparency in the process, and I want to assure them that given the caliber of individuals comprising this committee, they can be confident that the entire process will be conducted in a fair, unbiased, and transparent manner.”

The party initiated the vetting procedure on Monday, July 3.