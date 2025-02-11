“Addiction”: MeanAugustine’s Debut EP Explores the Highs and Lows of Love

Ghanaian artist MeanAugustine returns with a captivating new EP that explores the complexities of love, desire, and relationships. With each track, he crafts a different narrative—some sultry, some reflective, but all unmistakably raw and real.

Since rebranding from Narja to MeanAugustine, he has consistently released music that connects with listeners. His last single, Que Sera, Sera, released in October 2024, showed his versatility and evolution. Now, Addiction takes things a step further, offering a more personal and expressive side of his music.

From the electrifying opener Crazy, where a woman takes control in a fleeting moment of passion, to Obi Mpena, a heartbreaking reflection on lost love, the EP paints a vivid picture of romance in all its forms. Masherita speaks to the struggle of balancing love and financial stability, while Addicted plunges into unfiltered, bass-heavy passion.

The mood shifts with God Designed, a lighthearted yet meaningful appreciation of beauty and spirituality, while Fly You brings a softer, more confessional touch, capturing the urgency of unspoken feelings. Meanwhile, Kukrudu injects high energy and metaphorical fire, urging listeners to move and feel, and Packaging cheekily reminds us of the power of attraction.

Entirely self-produced except for “Masherita” (produced by Itz CJ Made It), “Addiction” highlights MeanAugustine’s versatility as both an artist and producer. Whether it’s the thrill of new love, the sting of regret, or the simple appreciation of a beautiful woman, MeanAugustine lays it all out, track by track.

With Addiction, MeanAugustine sets the stage for what’s next in his career, proving he’s an artist worth paying attention to. listen here https://ditto.fm/addiction-meanaugustine

About MeanAugustine

Born Augustine Osei on December 10, MeanAugustine is a Ghanaian artist who started making music in 2015. Inspired by his parents’ love for music, MeanAugustine wrote his first song about a High School crush. He loved expressing his feelings via music and has since not looked back. With loads of unreleased music, he is optimistic about delivering the best of back-to-back entertainment to his growing audience nationwide.