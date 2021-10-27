Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Announces New Members

Six additional organizations commit to promote sustainability in AM

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DPrinting–The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a global trade organization created to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM), announced today that six additional leading AM companies have joined the trade group to advance sustainability in AM, bringing its active membership ranks to 33 members from 11 countries.

Joining the AMGTA as a new Founding Member is Divergent Technologies, the world leader in design, printing, and assembly of optimized and sustainable vehicle structures using a fully adaptive end-to-end production system. The company’s proprietary manufacturing platform, known as the Divergent Adaptive Production Systems (DAPS), is a complete hardware solution designed to replace traditional vehicle manufacturing. Divergent Technologies will serve alongside existing Founding Members ExOne, the pioneer and global leader in industrial 3D printing systems using binder jet 3D printing technology; QC Laboratories, an advanced non-destructive testing laboratory focused on AM components; Sintavia, a designer and 3D printer of a new generation of flight and launch components; Stratasys, a global leader in polymer 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare; and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (one of the operating companies under Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation), a supplier of stable industrial gases to a wide variety of global industries. These Founding Members determine the strategic direction of the AMGTA, provide governance oversight, and consider future research projects that members may vote to commission.

Joining the AMGTA as new Participating Members are: ACAM, the Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing, based on the RWTH Aachen University campus, pools resources and facilitates industry’s access to the additive manufacturing expertise of leading scientific and research institutions; Kurtz Ersa, a manufacturing industry leader for over 240 years offering innovative solutions focused on electronics production equipment, moulding machines, and automation; Nexa3D, a leader in sustainably digitizing the supply chain and maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver a 20X productivity advantage; Tekna Advanced Materials, a world-leading provider of high-purity metal powders for applications such as 3D printing in the aerospace, medical, and automotive sectors; and Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator bringing efficient and sustainable solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation through an environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services.

These new Participating Members will serve alongside existing Participating Members 3D Metalforge, 3D Systems, 3YOURMIND, 6K, AMT, BASF 3D Printing Solutions, Danish AM Hub, DyeMansion, EOS, Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology (ILT), GE Additive, HP, Hyperion Metals, Materialise, National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, NatureWorks, Rusal America, Siemens Digital Industries Software, SLM Solutions, Stryker, The Barnes Global Advisors, and TRUMPF.

“I’m excited to officially welcome aboard Divergent Technologies, our new Founding Member, as well as each of our new Participating Member organizations,” said Sherry Handel, Executive Director of the AMGTA. “Our esteemed global trade consortium is wholeheartedly committed to supporting our mission and provides a solid foundation as we continue to grow and strategically invest in sustainability research projects in additive manufacturing. I look forward to working with each of our members as we expand the AMGTA as the key industry resource committed to advancing sustainability in the AM industry.”

About AMGTA. The AMGTA was launched in November 2019 to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM) over traditional methods of manufacturing. The AMGTA is a non-commercial, unaffiliated organization open to any additive manufacturer or industry stakeholder that meets certain criteria relating to sustainability of production or process.

For more information, please contact Sherry Handel, at +1 954.308.0888, or visit www.amgta.org.

