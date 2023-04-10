Address Abuse Of Easter Festivity By Supposed Christians – Apostle Appiah

Apostle Martin Seth Appiah, the Area Head, the Church of Pentecost, Madina Area, has called on the church, the body of Christ to address the phenomenon of some professing christians engaging in immoral acts contrary to the very reason why Christ died for us during the celebration of Easter.

He questioned, ” if He died for us to save us from the sins and iniquities we committed in time past, why should we still be wallowing in sin to negate His suffering on the cross for us?

In an interview following the celebration of Easter Convention by the Church of Pentecost comprising 11 districts at Madina No.1 park where about 8000 congregants gathered, he took a swipe at all adventurous acts and conducts that are inconsistent with the life of Christians during the celebration of Easter.

He said it was about time the church addressed the issue during such occasions to put true christians on a distinct footing.

” It is very unfortunate that some of such people fanning immorality in various subtle ways find themselves in the church” he said

He therefore called on christians to desist from immorality and social vices during the occasion of Easter.

In a message to the people on the theme ” in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth”, he impressed on the people to surrender their lives in totality to Christ , the only one who can salvage them from the woes of this life.

According to him, upon an oath, God has made Jesus Christ a high priest who has forgiven us all our sins and we must not go back to those ways again.

He said Christianity was being abused to some extent adding that it was unfortunate some people misinterprete a Christian to be anyone who goes to church brandishing a bible.

A Christian, he said, was anyone who has accepted Jesus Christ as his personal saviour and doing His will.

Apostle Appiah called on christians to make the death and resurrection of Christ a turning point in their lives and reinforce their relationship with Christ.

He said if the world and humanity would know peace and stability, then the world must know Christ.