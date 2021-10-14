Address alleged staff unprofessionalism at Ho Teaching Hospital – VDF

The Volta Development Forum (VDF), a progress-oriented organization, has called on management of the Ho Teaching Hospital to address “amplifying” reports of unprofessional acts by health personnel at the facility.

Mr. Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, Executive Director of the nonaligned Forum, said at a press conference in Ho on Tuesday, that its offices had received several reports of abuse at the health complex.

He said the Forum considered the gains in healthcare and feared the allegations could affect delivery.

“The Volta Development Forum (VDF) has noted with deep disappointment the reported cases of unprofessionalism being demonstrated by some health officials at the regional health facility in Ho.

“We also received reports that some health professionals, especially nurses have and continue to abuse patients who go to the facility for medical care. The reported cases include insults, intimidations, and forceful detention of suspected covid patients.

“We are concerned about the reported gross disrespect and inhumane treatment meted out to the sick by men and women trained by the taxpayers’ money to save precious lives. Throwing away professional virtues and values by health officials at the facility does not only put vulnerable lives at risk but derail gains made thus far in providing quality healthcare services in the Volta Regionals, well as impacting negatively on Ghana’s quest in contributing towards the achievement of the Sustainable Goals,” the Executive Director stated.

The Hospital was recently upgraded from a regional facility to a teaching Hospital to serve the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), and a management board was only recently constituted.

The VDF appealed to the Board and the Regional Health Directorate to take up the issues, and advance necessary measures to save the facility from the ravages of rumours and possible misinformation.

“We have taken good note of the pressure that the covid 19 pandemic has brought on health service delivery and resources but we believe that Volta Regional Health Directorate level should be able to rise above the situation,” he noted.

The VDF asked that health personnel be reoriented, and also suggested a recalibration of relations with the publics.

The Forum also called to assess case management and the state of facilities against the allegations, and also to maintain the coronavirus isolation centre “friendly and conducive”, adding “we also understand the conditions there are not up to standard and could become the centre of covid rather than treatment”.

Stricter deterrent measures were also advocated, and so was periodic retooling and upgrading of personnel.

Mr Amos Dzah, Public Relations Head of the Teaching Hospital, in a responding release, said the management of the facility took note of the grievances and would engage its feedback mechanism to help provide better services.

“The Board and the Hospital Management acknowledge and recognize the fact that the one that charts the path doesn’t know it is crooked. All the contents of the press statement are well noted. The Board and Management have initiated the process of investigating all the concerns raised in the statement.

“We want to inform the general public that the hospital has complaints management systems in place to address all concerns of our clients and stakeholders. Additionally, the Board acknowledges that there may be weaknesses in the systems instituted and has initiated the process to assess the system and work towards exceeding the expectations of all our clients.

“We humbly appeal to our cherished clients/stakeholders not to hesitate to approach Management for a redress of their concerns when the established systems fail to address their concerns relating to our services.

“Furthermore, we want to assure the general public about our commitment to quality and safe care as enshrined in our core values