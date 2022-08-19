Address conflicts in mining communities – Gov’t urged

Center for Social Impact Studies (CeSIS),a youth-focused research and advocacy organization operating within Ghana’s extractive space, has appealed to the President to ensure that the launch of a new national policy on the International Youth Day, help address the numerous conflicts that have characterized relationships between the youth in mining communities and mining companies.

According to CeSIS, the country has witnessed violent demonstrations by some youth in Obuasi against AngloGold Ashanti and similar demonstrations have been recorded in other mining communities across the country.

This was in a statement issued by CeSIS and jointly signed by Mr Robert Ali Tanti, the Executive Director; and Mr. Anaane Ndebugri, the Programmes Manager, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as Ghana joined in to mark International Youth Day.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating A World for All Ages.”

The statement called on the government to ensure that programmes and policies were implemented to promote the participation of the youth in mining communities in the extractive sector.

That, it noted, would make Ghana able to sustain the economic gains in the extractive sector, which would further reduce the level of youth unemployment in mining communities with its attendant boom in illegal mining that had taken away many lives.

According to CeSIS, “as we find solutions to these conflicts whose outcomes have been damaging to both the mining companies and the communities, it is imperative that dialogue with the youth in those mining communities is prioritized.

“Getting the youth involved at the various stages of the extractive industry is a sure way to ensure sustainable development in the sector”.

CeSIS, therefore, called on society to play their part to create a nation where age would not be used as a barrier to prevent anyone from reaching full potential and positively impacting the nation.

The statement observed that while Africa has the youngest population in the world with Ghana’s median age of 21.5 years, the youth were the least represented in all strata of decision-making.