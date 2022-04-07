Address petty squabbles, backbiting to foster peace in NPP – Aspiring NPP Chairman

Mr Joe Effah Nkyi, the aspiring Assin South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for the need to critically address petty squabbles, backbiting and internal wranglings to foster peace in the party.

In addition, he underscored the need for disgruntled members of the NPP in the area to bury their differences, and ensure unity of purpose saying, that would be the surest way the party would retain Political power and break the eight year mantra.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Nkyi observed that the party’s stronghold in the area was Assinman, and tasked unifiers and people with excellent human relation within the rank and file of the party to team up to win more members to the party since politics was about numbers.

Mr Nkyi, who is contesting the Constituency Chairmanship race unopposed, said his strategy was to divide the Assin South Constituency into about six zones with befitting offices to operate and address the concerns and needs of the youth.

Touching on his vision, he said he would unify the Party and bridge the gap between the Government and the grassroots.

He stressed on the need to unite the grassroots and foot-soldiers to help propagate the good works of the President Akufo-Addo led Government and the ideals of the Party.

When given the nod, he said he would liaise with Rev. Ntim Fordjour the Member of Parliament, Mrs Felicia Ntrikwa the DCE, Mr Robert Kutin and the Central Regional Chairman of the party to build a formidable front that would let the party sail through and win.

He entreated the teeming supporters of the elephant fraternity to guard themselves against ‘hearsays’ and build an effective communication system in the party and bring back confidence in the executive structure.

He appealed to the candidates to campaign devoid of insults and acrimony.