Address the wrangling associated with NDA – Minister charges new CEO

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister has charged the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Alhaji Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, to address the wranglings associated with the Authority to enable it to achieve its mandate.

These wranglings, he said, had affected the success of the Authority in the past and if allowed to continue, the vision with which it was created would not be achieved and the people of the north would be disadvantaged.

Dr Bin Salih who said this during a courtesy call on him by the new CEO and his team on Thursday, also pointed out that the new CEO’s predecessors sidelined the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) in it’s operation, which according to him was not right.

The Minister observed that in the past instead of the NDA being for all the regions of the north, it operated as if it was for only the Northern Region as everything about the Authority was centered in Tamale.

Dr Bin Salih, therefore, urged the new CEO to work closely with all the five RCCs to ensure that the impact cuts across every region.

He lauded the idea of hosting an investment forum and that he believed strongly that it would be able to create the necessary business environment that could be tapped by local businesses for their growth.

Alhaji Abdul-Rahman noted that the NDA was owned by the people of the north and that it behooved on all stakeholders to put their heads together to ensure that the development that it was expected to deliver was delivered well to the benefit of the people.

“The failure of NDA is the failure of all of us”, he said and added that looking at the framework of the Authority, it presented them with the latitude to be able to organize themselves and ensure that the NDA was developed quickly to a level that was comparable to its colleague Authorities in the south.

The CEO noted that it was a challenge, but expressed hope that with the right level of stakeholder commitment, they would be able to achieve that mandate.