Addressing Partisan Allegations at the Electoral Commission: A Call for Institutional Strengthening, Not Political Dismissal

The recent calls for the removal of Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa and her deputies ahead of the 2024 General Elections, based on allegations of partisanship and bias, present a short-term fix to a much deeper, perennial issue within Ghana’s electoral system.

Such a move would undermine the institutional memory and expertise that the EC has built over time and ultimately hinder the development of a truly independent and assertive electoral body.

In Ghana, politics is inevitably woven into the fabric of everyday life. Politics is about the judicious management of the country’s limited resources, a theme that dates back to Aristotle, who argued that man is inherently a “political animal.” This idea, explored in my POLI 101 class in 2007 at the University of Ghana, Legon, emphasizes that politics is present in even the most mundane aspects of life – from what we buy, to the conversations we have, and even the schools we attend. There is nothing inherently wrong with participating in politics, and every Ghanaian who is eligible to vote is politically active, even if in subtle ways.

The focus here, however, is not on the political affiliations of individuals like Jean Mensa, or on who she voted for in the Special Voting Exercise in December 2024. What is critical is the right of every citizen, including those in positions of trust like the EC chairperson, to exercise their democratic rights. As citizens, we all have the right to vote and express opinions without compromising our professional responsibilities. The problem arises when those in positions of public trust engage in partisan activities or discussions that undermine the very institutions they serve.

The issue is not about the personal political choices of those in office, but about their ability to carry out their duties impartially. As public servants, including those in the EC, their responsibilities should be carried out with a focus on the greater good of the country, devoid of partisan influence. Unfortunately, the political drama between Ghana’s two dominant parties—the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)—has often complicated this ideal, leading many to seek refuge in the term “apolitical.” But, as pointed out, being “apolitical” is not an escape from political responsibility; it is simply a refusal to engage in the political system that shapes the nation’s destiny.

The underlying problem is not the political affiliations of EC officials but the toxic partisanship that dominates Ghana’s political landscape. Removing figures like Jean Mensa or her deputies would only serve to empower the ruling party in power, rather than address the larger issues that hinder the growth of an independent electoral commission. This is a repeat of what happened in 2018 when former EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei was dismissed by President Akufo-Addo under accusations of partisanship and misconduct. While Osei was found to have violated procurement laws, her removal seemed more politically motivated than based on a genuine concern for the Commission’s independence. Such actions risk perpetuating a cycle of politicization within the EC and do little to address the root causes of its challenges.

Now, with President-Elect John Dramani Mahama poised to take office in January 2025, some in the NDC are calling for the dismissal of Jean Mensa and her deputies. However, removing them based on alleged partisanship or corruption would only serve to politicize the institution further, making it harder for Ghana to establish an independent electoral body. Instead, Ghana should focus on strengthening the EC’s internal processes and structures to ensure that it can operate impartially, free from the political tug-of-war between the two major parties.

The solution to the challenges facing the Electoral Commission does not lie in the removal of its leadership. Rather, the country must adopt a more systemic approach—one that focuses on strengthening public institutions through reform and improved accountability. Where there are legitimate concerns about corruption or breaches of procurement laws, the law should take its course. Money paid under dubious contracts must be reclaimed, and transparency should be enforced. This is the path to ensuring the Commission’s long-term credibility.

Ultimately, the Electoral Commission is an essential pillar of Ghana’s democracy, and the focus should be on fostering its development, not dismantling it. If we are serious about building a robust, impartial electoral system, we must move beyond political power struggles and work towards institutional reforms that allow the EC to fulfill its constitutional mandate without interference.