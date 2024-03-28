Addytan Return With New Banger “Bitter Love”

Addytan, talented Ghanaian artist, has officially released his new hit song. The versatile artist, who has been labeled as a promising artist in the Ghanaian music industry, has named his new single “Bitter Love”.

“Bitter Love” is a true love story a friend narrated to him about all that she was going through as she wasn’t happy and how bitter love was to her.

Known In real-life Addy Nii Tettey Antiaye, growing up, he aspired to be a professional soccer player, but at the age of nine, he discovered his passion for music.

Pursuing music as a career choice, he is motivated by the plight of the impoverished and underprivileged, believing that music is the best channel for communicating with them and giving them hope for a better future.

Addytan, a budding musician looks up to Prince Bright of Bukbak repute as his role model.

