Ade Coker Attributes NDC’s 2024 Victory to Mahama’s Efforts and NPP’s Arrogance

Joseph Ade Coker, the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has credited the party’s decisive victory in the 2024 general elections to the tireless campaigning of President John Dramani Mahama and the perceived arrogance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In the recently concluded election, President-elect Mahama secured over six million votes, defeating the NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who garnered over four million votes. The NDC also achieved a commanding majority in parliament, winning over 180 seats, while the NPP managed just over 80.

Speaking on Point of View during Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, December 23, Coker lauded Mahama for his relentless efforts on the campaign trail, stating, “First and foremost, President Mahama for the past two, three years really traversed this country. He went around the 276 constituencies, 16 regions more than three or four times trying to let the people know his programme for the future.”

Coker stressed that Mahama’s determination to engage with the electorate and present his vision for Ghana was a significant factor in the NDC’s success. He also pointed to the dissatisfaction among Ghanaians with the NPP’s governance, particularly the perceived arrogance of its appointees.

“Coupled with that is the way the government handled the people of Ghana. There were so many instances where Ghanaians were looked down upon. Most of the appointees of the NPP became very arrogant apart from that the economic situation where you had this haircut, our economy now becoming a junk economy,” he noted.

Coker suggested that the anger and frustration among Ghanaians with the NPP’s handling of the economy and governance played a significant role in the NDC’s victory. “What you saw was the anger of the people. Ghanaians were really angry. So you could see that people voted massively for the NDC because they wanted a change and they bought into what President Mahama was telling them,” he concluded.