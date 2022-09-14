Ade Coker Calls For Retention Of Current NDC Executives

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, who is seeking for reelection, has called on the delegates to vote massively to retain the current crop of national, regional and constituency executives of the NDC in the party’s upcoming executives’ election.

In an interview with MyPagegh.com in his office in Accra yesterday, Mr. Coker stressed it was obvious the current executives of the party worked had for the party in the 2020 general election and that “any mistake by the delegates and members of the party to vote them out current executives of the party would spell doom for the NDC in the 2024 poll.

“This is not a matter of throwing the baby just out of the water or changing your best striker, or best goalkeeper!”

“So we are saying that the teams that helped former President Dramani Mahama to win the 2020 general election before it was stolen by the NPP are alive and kicking so why do you want to change them?. Our delegates should better retain them. So l am calling on the delegates who would be voting in the NDC executives’ election this year to ensure they vote and retain the 2020 general election winning teams of the NDC,” Mr. Coker stressed.

According to him, it was crucial for the delegates, members and supporters of the NDC to look at former President Dramani Mahama as what he termed as the “bigger picture,” within the NDC in order to vote him back to lead the party to win political power in the 2024 general election.”

He called on the rank-and-file of the NDC to rally behind former President Dramani Mahama to win back the presidential seat in 2024 general election to enable him finish his unfinished projects and programmes.

“If you look at the country now every aspect of Ghanaian’s life has been destroyed by the New Patriotic Party government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because of his mismanagement of the economy,” he stated.

The NDC guru cited the soaring prices of water, electrify, transportations, foodstuff, school fees, accommodation, high level of youth unemployment, saying that “we have realised that this country was sinking and going down very fast under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.”

“This country definitely needs someone to salvage us, we someone who has a good economic management record,” he said.

He mentioned that there were clear evidences that Ghanaians needed someone like former President Dramani Mahama to win back the presidential seat in the 2024 general election and take Ghanaians from the bad economic management of the Akufo-Addo administration.

He noted that former President Dramani Mahama’s social and infrastructural programmes were visible for Ghanaians to see for themselves.

He mentioned that Mr. Dramani Mahama built the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (formerly known as the Ridge Hospital), University of Ghana, Legon Hospital, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Pokuase Interchange, Kasoa Interchange, Hospitals in Ga West among others, saying that the social and infrastructure development projects and programmes initiated by Mr. Dramani Mahama were scattered in the two hundred and seventy five administrative districts in the sixteen regions of the country.

He said every aspect of the Ghanaian was improved during the former President Dramani Mahama-led NDC administration, adding that former President Dramani Mahama has done a lot to develop the Ghanaian economy.

He described President Akufo-Addo and his NPP officials as liars, stressing that they came to lie and deceive Ghanaians by painting former President Dramani Mahama as non-performing and bad leader.