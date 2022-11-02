Ade Coker Is The Biggest Problem Of NDC – Ibrahim Jajah

An aspiring candidate for the First Vice Chairman position of the Greater Accra National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ibrahim Jajah has said Greater Accra Regional Chairman Kobina Ade Coker has failed hence he should be voted out in the NDC Regional elections.

According to him, he is not fit to lead the NDC in the Greater Accra Region going into the 2024 general election.

He further stated that Chairman Ade Coker has run out of ideas hence he should be booted out in the coming election.

He asked delegates to vote for Micheal Tetteh to become the new Regional Chairman of the Greater Accra Region.

“NDC is struggling to win more votes and seats in Greater Accra because of Ade Coker he has run out of ideas and delegates should vote against him,”Ibrahim Jajah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9